Lumberton home declared total loss after fire Tuesday afternoon, cause still under investigation

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Hardin County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a Lumberton home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

On May 9, 2023 at 12:03 p.m. Hardin County ESD #2, Lumberton Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Jordan Drive in Lumberton, according to a news release from Hardin County Emergency Service District #2.

Engine 21 responded and saw heavy fire conditions at the home. Mutual Aid was requested from Silsbee and Kountze Fire Departments for additional manpower.

The home has been declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hardin County Fire Marshal's office.

Lumberton Fire and EMS is sending their gratitude to Silsbee and Kountze Fire Departments for their quick response and hard work, according to the release.

