The Lumberton Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The mobile home was located at S Main St near Laurie Ln.

Firefighters say that one person was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The mobile home is considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Chief NcNeel.

