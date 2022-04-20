Lumberton teen preparing for upcoming meeting after appointment to Governor's Committee on People With Disabilities

It’s the Lumberton high schooler student's dream that turned into an even bigger opportunity.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton High School student is making Southeast Texas proud and paving the way for people with disabilities across the state.

16-year-old Benjamin Willis was appointed to the Texas Governor's Committee On People With Disabilities.

Usually, candidates go through a rigorous and detailed application process to be a part of this committee.

"A bunch of them have PhDs so it'll just be really neat to meet people on that level, who also have disabilities," Benjamin Willis said.

It’s the Lumberton high schooler student's dream that turned into an even bigger opportunity.



"I had wanted Benjamin to meet Gov. Abbott for a while just because I knew the governor was in a wheelchair and I thought it'd be neat for Benjamin to have a chance to meet him,” said father Jay Willis.



Ben met Gov. Abbott at his rally at Pour09 back in January 2022.



"I got to talk to him after the rally for like 10 minutes,” Benjamin Willis said.



He thought that in and of itself was a highlight. But then he received an unexpected message.



"Two months later, I get an email from someone in the governor's office that said, ‘Hey, Governor Abbott had asked me to contact you because he wants Benjamin to be on this committee. And the whole thing was pretty surreal,” Benjamin Willis said.



At just 16 years old, Benjamin Willis will play an active role in legislation for people with disabilities



"Basically, we'll meet every quarter, maybe one more time a year to discuss possible policy changes and then submit them to the adviser legislation in Texas to try to make life easier for people with disabilities,” Benjamin Willis said.



He says one area where he hopes to make changes is accessibility.



"There have been some places I’ve been where technically, the building is accessible, just not always super intuitive and the way that it's accessible,” Benjamin Willis said. “So, like the ramp will be at the backside of the building and you kind of have to look for it. To know where it is."

The committee is made of seven members with disabilities, and many of them hold PhDs and years of experience.



"And then you have me. The Beaumont high schooler,” Benjamin Willis said.



But that is even more motivation.



"I definitely think Benjamin, in spite of his age is going to be able to hold his own and have it,” Jay Willis said. “I think you'll be able to learn a lot from the people that are on the committee and actually contribute to making this state and you know, maybe subsequently, the US a better place for people with disabilities."

Benjamin Willis said his first meeting with the committee will be on May 5 and he's excited to dive in, getting to work.