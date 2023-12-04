'The Lord got a hold of my heart' : Lumberton High School graduate makes directorial debut with 'His Only Son'

The idea for the film formed while David Helling served as a Marine in Iraq. He hopes bringing The Bible's story to the big screen can touch hearts around the US.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton High School graduate has made his directorial debut after his film "His Only Son" released in theaters nationwide.

David Helling partnered with Angel Studios to release the film, which is a cinematic exploration of the story of Abraham as his faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son, Isaac, according to a news release from Angel Studios.

The idea for the film was formed while Helling was serving as a Marine in Iraq. He is hoping that bringing The Bible's story to the big screen can touch hearts around the country.

Not only is Helling's film being played nationwide, but also right here in Southeast Texas, at the very same Hollywood Theater in Beaumont he worked at in high school.

"It's really cool to think about how this film that I have been working on the the last five and a half years is now on the big screen at the place where I used to work as an usher, back in high school," Helling said.

Since it's theatrical release on March 31, 2021, the film has gone beyond Helling's expectations.

82% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes enjoyed the movie and so did 91% percent of everyday audiences.

"The Friday before Palm Sunday, it was number three on the national box office. So, the number three biggest film in the country standing against films with budgets of 100 million plus," Helling said.

Helling hopes the film will connect audiences with the message of the Old Testament, a story he has wanted to share since his days of serving in Iraq.

"Since I was a marine in Iraq, nearly a decade and a half ago, that's where the Lord got a hold of my heart and my eyes really came open," he said.

The film is a quiet exploration of the scripture, ultimately challenging the viewer to examine their own commitment to hearing and obeying God’s voice, according to the release.

Helling hopes Southeast Texans will go out and support his film.

"The film is still playing, so go get your family out to see it, take your friends to go see it," he said.

As of Easter Sunday, His Only Son is on track to hit $11 million at the box office.