LUMBERTON — Saturday, the Lumberton community came together to make this Christmas the best one yet for Kelli Jones and her family. Jones was diagnosed with Lupus when she was 24-years-old, and recently learned she has Congestive Heart Failure.

"I'm on hospice and I'm declining so I want this to be a memorable Christmas for me and my children," said Jones.

Jones made a request on Facebook, asking if anyone could help her decorate her home for Christmas this year. The community responded in a big way.

Shawneeke Duhon got everyone together and made sure Jones had everything she needed.

"The community, they donated this stuff and helped us get it all together," said Duhon.

Duhon has kids of her own, and couldn't imagine them going without a Christmas. There was no question when it came to her decision to help Jones.

For Jones, the gesture meant more than any gift she could unwrap on Christmas day.

"I've always known we've lived in a great community but the outpour that has happened, it's just overwhelming," said Jones.

Jones is confident God is in control of what's next, and hasn't given up hope for a miracle. However, she wanted to make sure her kids had the best memories of her possible in case.

Jones has three sons, 23-year-old Sam, 19-year-old Max and 16-year-old AJ. Sam is a Police Officer in Lumberton, and Jones is beyond proud of him. She said Max has had to grow up very fast, and deal with things no kid should have to. Max will gain custody of AJ in the event of her passing.

Jones isn't afraid of what's to come, she knows she'll go to Heaven and be reunited with family. However, she doesn't want to leave her children behind. Jones has been a single mom for most of her life, and they're her best friends.

"Don't take not even one second for granted, live every moment like it's going to be your last day, and just try to be happy and be kind to people," said Jones.

Jones doesn't have life insurance and worries for kids future. Anyone who wants to help make this Christmas the best yet, or make a donation to help provide for her kids can send them in the mail to 6645 Daylily, Lumberton, Texas 77657.

