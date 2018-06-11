SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Lumberton and Little Cypress-Mauriceville are heading to state!

Both will hit the road Tuesday morning en route to San Antonio.

The chance to perform for the UIL State Marching Band Contest inside the Alamodome only comes around every two years for high schools, alternating between odd and even classes. (1A, 3A, & 5A; 2A, 4A, & 6A)

"It puts a lot on the line for them, they know that this opportunity doesn't come around for them very often so they need to take advantage of it," says LC-M band director Jose Ochoa. "It's a lot of stress on them but they have always been up to rise up the occasion and have some great performances."

For the LC-M Bears, this is the third straight time at the state marching contest.

They've improved from finishing 19th in 2014 to 11th in 2016.

LC-M drum majors Lauren Ewing and Erika Cook hope this year ends with a statement.

"All these practices have paid off," says Ewing. "We're ready to lay it out all on the field."

"I look at it as our last hooray," says Cook. "We've had four years of this and we're ready to leave our legacy."

The Lumberton Raiders also have experience playing in the Alamodome.

They're making a rare back-to-back trip, after earning a spot in class 5A last year and dropping to class 4A this year.

"The fact that we have been there before and we have those leaders who can show those young folks exactly what to expect is valuable," says Lumberton band director Tim Pallone. "It's going to be a great day Wednesday morning."

Months of preparation have gotten these bands show ready.

"Practice is very important, especially now that we're going up against intense competition because everyone is really good at this level," says LC-M head drum major Zach Casey. "We got to make sure we keep getting better in everything we do, every time we do it we want to find something to improve on."

Monday marked the final practice for seniors, a bittersweet moment.

"It's a lot of just being proud and being a part of this amazing band," says Lumberton head drum major Anna Kate. "It's my last year and I'm just so excited to end on such a beautiful note."

Lumberton and LC-M are now both ready for the state spotlight and the chance to perform on a field unlike any other.

For those returning to the pinnacle of high school marching bands, the atmosphere and the crowd are what excite them the most.

"Just looking up at everybody, standing up and clapping it's so loud," says Lumberton band captain Ashley Peaster. "It's a feeling that you've never felt before and it's just absolutely spectacular."

The Raiders and Bears plan to leave for San Antonio Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Both bands are expected be greeted with support from the community as they head off from their respective high schools.

Lumberton and LC-M will both perform on Wednesday in the class 4A competition against 21 other bands.

12News wishes both schools the best of luck.

© 2018 KBMT