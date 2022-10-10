Luke's Bar & Grill in Nederland closing its doors 2 weeks after Beaumont location closed

Patrons were given roughly 14 and a half hours notice that the bar and restaurant would be closing.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Mid-County location of a popular Southeast Texas bar and grill is closing its doors nearly two weeks after its Beaumont location closed without warning.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on October 10, 2022.)

Patrons of Luke's Bar and Girl Mid County were given roughly 14 and a half hours notice that the bar and restaurant would be closing after Monday night according to a Facebook post.

"Come party with us one last time. Tonight is our last night for business. Thanks for the good time," the post, which was timestamped at 11:23 a.m., Monday read.

Luke's Bar and Grill on Calder Avenue in Beaumont closed abruptly without warning on Sunday, October 9, 2022, according to a 10:38 p.m. post on the restaurant's Facebook page that night.

The Calder Ave location was the original one and had been there for nearly 10 years.

The Beaumont location originally opened as Luke's Icehouse on Calder Ave. in Beaumont in 2012.

The Mid-County location, on Nederland Ave, opened in early 2016.

The Luke's Icehouse patio, which regularly featured live music, was popular and often crowded several nights a week.

Both locations of Luke's Icehouse closed briefly early during the pandemic early in 2020 and not long after reopened under new ownership as Doc's Yardhouse.

Almost two years later the restaurants changed names again and became Luke's Bar and Grill with the Beaumont location opening in April 2022 and Mid-County in May 2022.

Comments on the post announcing the closure of the Beaumont location seemed to indicate that the restaurant had closed down suddenly with some commenters mentioning they had just eaten there earlier in the day on Sunday.

One commenter, who said she was a manager at the Beaumont restaurant, commented on the post saying she had no idea they were closing and that the employees were not given any warning that the location would be closing.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.