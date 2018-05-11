IRVING — A handful of Lowe's stores around the bi-state area will be closing due to underperformance, the corporation announced early Monday morning.

Among the 20 U.S. stores closing down throughout the country, three stores in both Missouri and Illinois will close down by the end of the company's 2018 fiscal year on February 1, 2019. Two of the three closures will be in Bridgeton and Florissant, while the only Illinois location in the area to close is the Granite City store.

The other 17 U.S. store closures vary from locations in Alabama, California, Massachusetts and New York, among others, the company said.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Lowe's added that, despite the closures, associates currently employed at those locations will be transitioned to "similar roles" at nearby stores, if available.

In addition to the 20 U.S. closures, Lowe's also will close 31 Canadian stores.

