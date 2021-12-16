Speed limit drops Friday to 55 mph along I-10 west from Washington Blvd to Hamshire Rd

TxDOT said the speed limit will stay that way until construction ends in 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get ready to hit the brakes on Interstate 10 west on Beaumont.

The speed limit along I-10 west from approximately Washington Boulevard to Hamshire Road will be lowered Friday, Dec. 17, from 65 mph to 55 mph for the remainder of the I-10 widening projects, according to The Texas Department of Transportation- Beaumont.

The construction zone starts at Walden Road.

The change comes weeks after 12News investigated a surge in crashes in that same construction zone.



The state's own data showed crashes this year doubled in the past two years with more than 250 this year on I-10, between Major Drive and Highway 365.

Full statement from TxDOT...

