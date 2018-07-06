Thursday marks 20 years since the horrific murder of James Byrd Jr. Byrd was chained to the back of a pickup truck and dragged behind by three white men in Jasper.

Today a memorial bench was installed at the Jasper County Courthouse in honor of Byrd's life. Following the event the Byrd Foundation held a "Fun Day in the Park" at James Byrd Jr. Memorial Park off of Burch Street.

The event included cultural diversity challenges and awards for participants. Byrd's sister Louvon Byrd Harris said it was a sad day, but they try to make it more of a celebration of diversity.

Manuel Land grew up with Byrd. He was disappointed by the turnout of the event, and said we must do more to spark change.

"I thought we'd have wall to wall people...It appears that the change is a little bit too slow," said Land.

He said change starts from within, and change must start at home, with out children.

"Kids growing up now don't know racism to that degree, like when I was growing up I didn't know racism until it happened to me," explained Harris.

She said a lot of kids don't know the story of her brother, so days like today are important for bringing awareness. It's Harris' hope that if children of all races interact with each other, it will open up communication and stop the spread of hate.

Harris explained hate stems from fear, and fear comes from lack of communication.

"Change starts with you, so I'm hoping this day will bring racial healing to people so we may walk together in one race-the human race," said Harris.

She said it's important for people to realize everyone has something to offer. Harris knows we have a long way to go toward equality, but she holds no hate in her heart.

"Forgiveness helps you move on, you don't want to live your life in bondage," said Harris.

She said they will never let Byrd's memory die, and as long as they have life in them they will keep his name alive.

Harris hopes everyone will take the challenge, and be the change they want to see in the world.

