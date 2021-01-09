'It's the God thing to do' | Southeast Texans returning the favor, helping Louisiana because Louisianans helped us

One person gave a $500 check to Love Thy Neighbors, who is collecting donations for those affected by Ida.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas has opened its hearts and its pocketbooks to help the victims of Hurricane Ida that made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and brought devastation to Louisiana.

Love Thy Neighbor, a non-profit organization started by Biguita Hernandez-Smith, is collecting items Wednesday night at two different locations in Beaumont.

“We're collecting items and we're bringing them to people who need it, but the sentiment of loving thy neighbor right, people really embrace it” Hernandez-Smith said.

In 2020, the non-profit had one collection site set up. This year, organizers expanded it to three. One was at the Beaumont Community Players theatre, another is at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People headquarters in Beaumont and the third is at the Brentwood Country Club.

Love Thy Neighbor's organizers said they are taking items including canned food, water, socks, toiletries, underwear and backpacks.

The non-profit collected items Wednesday morning at the Beaumont Community Players theatre and will be taking donations until 7 p.m. at the NAACP headquarters and Brentwood Country Club.

At the Beaumont Community Players drop-off site, Southeast Texans donated everything from water to canned food and even socks. The first person to donate Wednesday morning surprised Hernandez-Smith with a $500 check.

Hernandez-Smith said Love Thy Neighbor started last year after Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles and southwestern Louisiana. She said Southeast Texas is fortunate to have dodged that storm along with Ida, but both times they saw the need to step up and help those affected.

A lot of the Southeast Texas community said they are giving back after Louisianans lent a helping hand to Southeast Texans affected by past storms.

“There's not a little,” Angela Baker, who has family in Houma, Louisiana, said. “You can give one thing, or you can give 15 things. It doesn't matter. Just give something to help them and remember what it was like when we came back after Rita, after Ike, after Harvey, those little things are what we needed. We needed to know other people cared about us."

Love Thy Neighbor organizers are still coordinating how all donations will be transported to the disaster zone.

"When we see each other going through things, if we're in a position and we're able, I think it's the right thing to do,” Gayla Young, Beaumont resident, said, “It's the God thing to do."