Oldham County police charge multiple high school students in relation to dangerous TikTok challenge

The social media challenge encourages students to record themselves telling a teacher there's a bomb or gun in their backpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple high school students are facing terroristic threatening charges because of a recent TikTok challenge.

Oldham County Police (OCPD) have been investigating several incidents involving threats connected to area schools. According to a news release, three incidents were at Oldham County High School, one was at North Oldham High School and one was at South Oldham High School.

They soon determined the three incidents that occurred on August 14, 15 and 17 at Oldham County High School were because of a TikTok challenge.

OCPD said three 15-year-old students from Oldham County High School were charged in incidents related to the challenge.

Police added that they believe another incident at South Oldham County High School might have been inspired by the trend, but the student’s actions didn't meet the acts required in statutes related to terroristic threats.

Despite that, the 15-year-old student was still charged with harassing communication.

Because these investigations involve minors, no additional identifying information is available.

OCPD said since conducting the investigations described above, the department hasn't received any additional reports involving threats towards school facilities, students, or school employees.

