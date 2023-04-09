x
Louisiana woman killed after striking tree in early Sunday morning Beaumont crash

Skylah Grimshaw, 23, of Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact with the tree, according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.
Credit: E.J. Williams

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Louisiana woman was killed during an early Sunday morning crash in Beaumont.

On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:31 a.m., a black 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the 1000 block of Interstate 10, according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

The Corolla struck a 2015 Dodge Dart from behind, causing the driver to lose control and leave the roadway.

Upon leaving the roadway, the driver, now identified as 23-year-old Skylah Grimshaw of Louisiana, struck a tree.

Grimshaw was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact with the tree, according to Riley.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

On Sunday , April 9, 2023 at 2:31 AM, a black 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the 1000 blk of IH-10 and struck a 2015 Dodge Dart from behind.  The driver of the Toyota lost control and left the roadway striking a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact with the tree.

The deceased driver was identified as Skylah Grimshaw, a 23 year old Louisiana resident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

