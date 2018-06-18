A Louisiana teen has been in the hospital for days awaiting surgery after a nasty snake bite.

18 year old, Keaton Calloway was rushed to the emergency room after he was bitten by a water moccasin. Fortunately, no ligaments or tendons were damaged by the bite.

Snake experts say that water moccasins are venomous water snakes that rarely bite humans and only attack when they feel threatened.

"They are very aggressive snakes and will pretty much chase you down," said Dennis Corley, the owner of Pet Den.

Calloway's mother says that he is expected to have surgery Tuesday to clean out the wounds before receiving skin grafts.

