KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Louisiana shot himself at a Kirbyville motel.

Highway 96 was closed during the incident, but the road has since reopened.

The man, David Griffin, was wanted for a shooting in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Merryville, Louisiana, Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said in a news release. Beauregard Parish officials notified the Jasper County Sheriff's Office about the shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

But when law enforcement spotted his car at the Gateway Inn on South Margaret Avenue in Kirbyville and confronted him, he apparently turned the gun on himself.

A Kirbyville Police officer found a vehicle that matched the description of Griffin's car at the Gateway Motel on South Margaret Avenue around 10 a.m, Chief Brister said.

Officers cornered him at the motel just before noon, according to law enforcement on scene and the Kirbyville Banner newspaper.

Kirbyville Police and Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Officers with an arrest warrant tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender about 11:50 a.m.,but about 19 minutes into the conversation, he shot himself in the chest with a .45 mm handgun, Brister said.

Officers entered the room. Griffin was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Jasper, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Mike Smith ordered an autopsy.

