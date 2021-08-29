Louisiana evacuees concerned about damage, family as they follow Hurricane Ida coverage from Southeast Texas

One Louisiana couple said while storms are common for their area, one of this magnitude does not come around often.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Louisiana evacuees drove for hours to get to Beaumont in hopes to find shelter ahead of Hurricane Ida, that made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon.

It took Roger and Gloria Champine a little more than four hours to make it from Morgan City, Louisiana to Beaumont Saturday morning, the couple said. They found much appreciated shelter at the Avid hotel.

The Champines have been following hurricane coverage from Southeast Texas, and said while they are fortunate to have found shelter, they had trouble falling asleep Saturday night due to thoughts of Hurricane Ida bearing down on their area of Louisiana.

The couple has lived in Morgan City their whole lives and said these storms have become a part of life down by the Gulf Coast. However, one of this magnitude does not come around very often, and the Champines are worried about how much damage they might return to.

“It’s one of those facts of life, you know, you're not going to come out in the end if you get a major devastation because it's hard to recoup,” Roger Champine said. “We left cases of pictures back home that you'll never replace if you lost them, so stuff like that.”

The Champines are also concerned for loved ones back home who decided to ride it out, they said. They evacuated with some family, but they still have relatives back in Morgan City and Baton Rouge who they have been keeping in contact with, he said.

The couple estimates they probably will not be able to go back home until Wednesday at the earliest, and while they fear the aftermath, they are grateful to be safe and out of harm’s way, Roger Champine said.