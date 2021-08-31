Hurricane Ida evacuees stocking up in Southeast Texas, preparing to go home

They're loading up on supplies at hardware stores. Items such as generators, tarps, air conditioners, and extension cords are flying off the shelves.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some of the Hurricane Ida evacuees are remaining in Southeast Texas, waiting for clearance to return home.



They're loading up on supplies at hardware stores. Items such as generators, tarps, air conditioners, and extension cords are flying off the shelves.

In just a few days, more than a hundred generators have been sold at Home Depot in Beaumont. As of Tuesday night, generators, gas tanks and tarps are sold out, and emergency shipments of supplies are having to be brought in.

Now that Hurricane Ida has passed, Louisiana residents are loading up to return home.

"There’s a lot of streets that are flooded,” said Wesley Holbrooks from Hammond, LA. “They can’t go [anywhere]. They don’t have gas. It’s hard to find food. I’m getting some food right now. I’m going to go drop it off."

Holbrooks evacuated to Houston during the storm, while his loved ones chose to stay behind.

"I figure you can always clean up, and you can rebuild. You can replace things. You can’t replace your life, so for me, it wasn't worth it," Holbrooks said.

And it's not just Louisiana residents heading home.

"The idea is to go over there and help as many people as we can, help that area clean up," said San Antonio resident Brad West.

He's heading to help, and he's bringing along plenty of supplies and his Defender truck.

"It'll climb over anything, and that one came from Albania, being able to do anything to make their life just a little bit better," West said.

Others are not from Louisiana, but have family there, like Benny Elisar, who's from Port Neches.

"He's a policeman in Covington, LA, and I have family in Dutchtown, which is east of Baton Rouge about 15 miles, and I’m going to make two stops," Elisar said.

For Elisar, it's nothing new.

"[It’s] not unfamiliar for us. We've had Rita, Katrina, Ike, Gustav. We've had all kinds of hurricanes so, we aren't just dilly-dallying and looky-looing. We’re going over to deliver these goods and getting out of their way," Elisar said.