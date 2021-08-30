Louisiana evacuees say if not for Southeast Texas shelters, they don't know where they would go

The Orange Church of God and the Orange County Convention and Expo Center are open for any evacuees.

ORANGE, Texas — Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane.

Ida brought flooding and devastation to some parts of Louisiana and left all of News Orleans without power. The death toll from Ida currently stands at two.

Some Louisiana evacuees who left before Ida hit had trouble finding a place to stay in Southeast Texas, as hotels turned them away due to lack of vacancies. Those who did find shelter said while they are happy they left when they did, they are worried about the devastation they will face when they return home.

"I was glad we all left, you know,” Roland Lawson, Jr., Lockport, Louisiana resident, said. “Because, I mean there's no way we could've stood up to that. No way."

Lawson and his family are no strangers to hurricane evacuations, he said. They evacuated to Houston during Katrina. For Ida, they came to Southeast Texas.

Lawson has seen the pictures of Ida's destruction in his hometown, and he said it makes him all the more relieved to have found a hotel in Beaumont.

“I just thank God all my family got out, and everyone's safe,” Lawson said. “Like I said, material stuff can be replaced but your life can't.”

While Lawson is grateful to have escaped Ida, he does not know when he will be able to return home. Red Cross shelters set up in Orange County could be an option as funds start to run low.

More on: American Red Cross opens 2 shelters for Louisiana evacuees in Southeast Texas

Brenda Alexis and her family have the same concerns as Lawson. They left Thibodaux, Louisiana Sunday morning after hearing mandatory evacuations were in place for their area.

They arrived in Orange hours after leaving Louisiana, and Alexis said they were fortunate to find a Red Cross shelter at the Orange Church of God.

“They couldn't find, we couldn't find a hotel anywhere,” Alexis said. “Some people had to sleep in their vehicles because they couldn't find no hotels. Everything was full. And so, a lot of people slept in their vehicles because they were charging ridiculous prices.”

Alexis said not only has it been hard to scroll through social media and see the devastation Ida brought, but to make matters worse, she has not been able to reach loved ones in Louisiana because the phone lines are down.

“Waiting around to see if we could return back to our homes,” Alexis said. “I don't know if any streets are closed, or any streets are flooded. We don't know any, we don't know a lot of details of what's going on."

Many evacuees said they do not know what will be left when they are finally able to go home, but they are grateful they still have each other.