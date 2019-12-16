VERNON PARISH, La. — At least one person is dead in an apparent tornado as dangerous storms sweep across the South. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says a person died when a twister struck a home Monday. A spokesman says officials fear others could be hurt in the area since crews are still trying to get into hard-hit areas. The storms have destroyed buildings, toppled trees and downed power lines in several Louisiana communities, and forecasters say more bad weather is on the way. The weather service says the threat of severe weather would continue through nightfall.

