Longtime Port Neches Police Department K9 Officer is retiring

Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches K9 Officer is hanging up his harness this week.

Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service, according to a PNPD Facebook post.

The department says that they are sad to see him go, but his retirement is well deserved.

Rico's retirement will be made official at the city council meeting on January 5, 2023, at 4 p.m.

There will be a recognition ceremony for Rico held after the meeting.

The Port Neches Police Department encourages everyone who wants to, to stop by and show their appreciation for Rico and his service to the community,