Longtime Lamar University science professor Dr. Jim Westgate dies at 69

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, colleagues, and students are mourning the loss of longtime Lamar University professor Dr. Jim Westgate. He was 69.

His family released a statement confirming Westgate died comfortably on Wednesday surrounded by loved ones.

He was battling complications caused by a stroke that happened three weeks prior to his death, according to the statement.

Westgate was a vertebrate paleontologist and professor of geology at Lamar University for more than 30 years, the statement says.

The family said Westgate loved sharing his passion and knowledge of the natural world with his Southeast Texas students and educators.

Westgate discovered new species of prehistoric mammals while conducting field research in Laredo, the Chihuahuan desert of Mexico, the rainforests of Panama, and the badlands of Utah, according to the statement. Several fossil specimens from his private collection are now housed in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

A celebration of life is set on the late professor emeritus’ birthday, June 17, 2022.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Big Thicket Association.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

