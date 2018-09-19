GROVES — The manager of a Domino's Pizza in Groves received a key to the city on Monday.

George Geisel, also known as "The Domino Man," has been the general manager of the Domino's in Groves for 10 years.

However, Geisel's passion and willingness to give go far beyond his ability to make pizza.

"He's always enthusiastic," says Domino's co-worker Chris Alpough. "He's made commercials, that's how he became "The Domino Man." He's real popular with that. He's always motivated to do something and has a smile on his face."

Domino's was the first business to open up in Groves during Harvey and without hesitation, Geisel began preparing pizzas.

"With him being George, made some calls to us and we didn't call him," says Groves Mayor Brad Bailey. "He pretty much put out there that whatever you need, I got you."

While residents were being taken into shelters and flood waters filled the city, food was the last thought on people's minds according to Bailey.

Thanks to "The Domino Man," first responders and the city of Groves didn't go hungry.

Geisel says "Before I opened the doors and everything, I made bunch of pizzas for the fire department, police station and the homeless."

His generosity didn't stop after the storm.

Three months ago, he stepped up to help a family after a fire burned down their house.

"He heard the story and wanted to help us with pizzas," says victim Megan Brodeur. "He invited me to his wife's church and they helped us a lot with clothes, money and things we needed to start over."

His kind actions caught the attention of the mayor.

Inside city hall Monday night, Geisel received a special recognition and was given a key to the city.

"There's more than one factor that went into the equation," says Bailey. "He's been a prominent supporter of the community from the school district to the city."

"When he called me up three weeks ago and told me 'I'm giving you the key to the city,' that really was touching to me," says Geisel. "I was very honored to receive that."

Geisel continuously donates to schools while also routinely delivering pizzas to kids and first responders.

"When George does stuff like that, it gives us a reminder that there are people in the community that do appreciate what we do," says Groves firefighter Haden Grove. "We don't always get to see that."

"I got a big heart for one thing and god did it for me so I do it for everybody else," says Geisel. "I just got the passion for Groves because this is where I live."

