BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime Beaumont Beaumont ophthalmologist was killed after being struck by a car in downtown Houston on Wednesday.

Dr. Richard Levacy was struck by a car in while crossing a street in downtown Houston Wednesday and later died according to a statement from his family.

The accident happened near the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts according according to Levacy's family.

Houston Police responded and are investigating the incident family said in a statement sent to 12News.

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Levacy are pending.

From the Levacy Family...

"Our family is devastated to confirm that Dr. Richard Anton Levacy died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 as a direct result of injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Houston.

The Houston Police responded quickly and appropriately and are handling the ongoing investigation of the accident.

For that reason, we will not comment further and ask for privacy. The family will release a statement of his life and legacy in the coming days."



