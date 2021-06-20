Longtime Beaumont councilman W.L. Pate dies at 73

Pate served as a city councilman for 14 years, with two terms as the mayor pro-tem.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Recent mayoral candidate and longtime Beaumont City Councilman Wilbur “W.L.” Pate passed away this morning from complications of a rare lung disease, according to Beaumont City Manager Kyle Hayes. He was 73 years old.

An Army veteran, Pate served as a city councilman for 14 years, with two terms as the mayor pro-tem. He was an active advocate for the city and served in leadership roles in municipality organizations.

He was the president of the Texas Association of Mayors, Council Members and Commissioners and was on the Board of the Texas Municipal League and served as president of the organization for Region 16.

Pate was elected to city council in 2007, the same year Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames was elected as mayor.

“I sat right beside him for 14 years,” Ames said. “He truly loved Beaumont, Lamar and Babe Zaharias. Rodney and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

He is best known for his love of his alma mater Lamar University, where he served as the President of the Cardinal Club, and his work with the Babe Zaharias Museum and Foundation, where he served as president.

Pate accepted the President Medal of Freedom on behalf of the foundation that was posthumously awarded to Zaharias by President Donald Trump.

He was also a board member of Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital, Lamar Institute of Technology, the Julie Rogers Gift of Life, Young Men’s Business League, the Downtown YMCA and Rotary Club. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

The disease was a recent condition that surfaced in the past two months, according to Hayes.

Remembering longtime Beaumont councilman W.L. Pate 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Pate’s contribution to Southeast Texas and his commitment to the community he loved will leave a lasting legacy. Services are pending with Broussard’s Mortuary.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.