SARATOGA — Two months ago, four teenagers were involved in a deadly crash in Hardin County but only one survived.

Jaron Benavides, 17, is struggling with the fact that he was the lone survivor of a horrible wreck that killed three of his close friends.

Sunday, the community continued to uplift the families that were affected by the fatal wreck that killed three teenagers.

"The gang doesn't leave anybody behind, they always stick together," says Benavides' mother Heather Yarbrough. "So, we can't not add them to this."

The favorite colors of 18-year-olds Caringtin Mosley (Yellow), Alix Neel (Pink), and Garrett Saulters (White) were sent up to them via balloons along with messages from family and friends.

Saulters' mother Michelle Madison says "To know that the community is still thinking of my son and the others Caringtin and Alix, as a mother it makes me proud that he had such an impact."

The balloon release Sunday evening capped off an event that aimed to help Benavides and his family with support that has been steady throughout his recovery.

Benavides' stepmother Cristal Benavides says "It's been life changing, they've offered up prayers which always is the best support to me as well as visit him in the hospital."

Yarbrough says "There were strangers even coming to the hospital, strangers messaging me on Facebook."

Benavides was the fourth teenager in the car and not only survived, but defied the odds.

Following the accident, he was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, including a major amount of blood loss.

His injuries included a ruptured spleen and gallbladder (both had to be removed), a ruptured kidney, fractured ribs, a hip fracture, a collapsed lung, dental work, and a broken left leg.

Doctors gave him only a 50 percent chance to keep his left leg, but Jaron continued to fight.

Cristal Benavides says "They expected him to recover in no less than six or more months and he has gone far and beyond that."

It only took just after a month for Jaron to earn his way out of the hospital.

Although an incredible feat, he's still in a lot of pain and is unable to put pressure on his left leg forcing him to use a walker to get around.

Yet, his determination points to an early holiday present for his mother.

Yarbrough says "All I wanted for Christmas was to see my son walk again and I'm going to get that."

Inside the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department, the community rallied around the young man.

An auction, bake sale, raffle and other activities were held to help relieve the pressure of medical costs.

Physically, Jaron is expected to make a full recovery which many say is a miracle .

However, the challenge of being in that car on September 9 won't be an easy thing to cope with.

"I worry about him," says Madison. "He's the only survivor and we don't know what demons he deals with every day from that day."

Madison adds that her son Garrett was in the back seat of the car, alongside his friend Jaron, that tragic night.

She says Garrett threw himself over Jaron during the wreck, showcasing his big heart, even though it meant taking his life.

"My son saved him," says Madison. "That's just so like him, he was that way."

Two days after the crash, the sky portrayed a figure that magically resembled Garrett, looking down on everyone.

Brooke Plumlee says "Being his best friend, we're going to miss smile and his laugh the most."

"Keep your families close because you never know when you might have your last day with them," says Garrett's older brother Wyatt Williams. "Make the most out of what you got."

Though the road to recovery is far from over, Jaron has the love and support to keep him going.

Madison says "He's a tough kid and I feel like he carries a big burden, but they live through him."

"In order for me to get my son to push himself, I'd always tell him to 'G UP,'" says Yarbrough. "'G UP' and carry Garrett, Caringtin, and Alix because he has to, he was left here to do this."

A memorial sits along FM 787 near Hunt Road just north of Saratoga to remember the three teens who were lost.

Their lives also are reflected through a living symbol in Jaron who has accomplished so much so quickly.

Jaron is balancing homework at his house right now with a teacher visiting him once a week.

If Jaron continues his amazing recovery, he'll be on pace to return to campus next semester and finish his senior year at West Hardin High School.

The benefit Sunday raised more than $5,000 which got added to a previous benefit last month that brought in more than $13,000.

The family doesn't have a GoFundMe page, but simply ask that everyone continue to pray and support Jaron through this challenging process.

© 2018 KBMT