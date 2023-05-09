'We don't take these decisions lightly' : Logan's Roadhouse in Beaumont permanently closed

In a statement to 12News, SPB Hospitality says closures are influenced by "everything from real estate, new restaurant decisions, and lease-negotiation strategies."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Logan's Roadhouse in Beaumont has shut down its doors for good.

The chain was located at 4185 Dowlen Road near Parkdale Mall.

As of May 7th, 2023, the location was closed permanently.

In a statement provided to 12News, SPB Hospitality representatives say their decision to close down restaurants is influenced by "everything from real estate, new restaurant decisions, and lease-negotiation strategies."

They say the decision didn't come lightly and after careful review, the "strategic decision" to close this location was made.

SPB Hospitality representatives say they want to express their sincere gratitude to patrons who have supported the Beaumont restaurant over the years.

"We are grateful for the memories and experiences we have shared together, and we will always cherish the relationships we have built with our loyal customers," they said in the statement.

From a SPB Hospitality statement:

