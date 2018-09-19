BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas shrimpers are struggling with a slow season in the gulf after Harvey.

According to the Texas Shrimp Association, this year is closing out with about 20 to 25 percent less production than the previous year.

Owner of Seafood Lover in Beaumont, Stevie Edwards has a different opinion about the season. He says the only problem he's had is getting the bigger size shrimp.

The seafood market owner says his business has had no issue with supply and blames the recent hurricanes for the trouble some shrimpers are having. Edward says before shrimpers decide to take their nets out of the water and stop trying, they should give it a little more time.

"The best is yet the come," said Edwards. "October and November are really good months because the water temperatures are better."

Edwards says he remains optimistic about how the end of the season will turn out.

