TxDOT gives updated timeline on local road projects

From work along I-10 to widening projects between Beaumont & Winnie, the Texas Department of Transportation gives an update on when work will be complete

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tired of the orange barrels and road closures? You're not alone.

With a number of complex road projects ongoing across Southeast Texas, 12News wanted to get an update on TxDOT on when they would be completed. Here's what TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupris told us:

Interstate 10 widening project

The work to widen I-10 near Smith Rd. has caused headaches for drivers for months. There have been numerous weekend closures that have led to backups.

And there's still a lot of work to do. Dupris tells us this is just a segment of the I-10 project that is forecast to be completed by 2024.

Road widening projects

There's a lot of widening projects ongoing between Beaumont and Winnie.

Among them:

State Hwy 73 to Hamshire Road

Hamshire road to 365

365 to Walden Road

All of these projects also have a 2024 completion date, Dupris says.

TxDOT is looking for feedback and input on a proposed 11-mile widening project along US 90 in Liberty County between Devers and Liberty.

We need your feedback on our proposed US90 widening project in Liberty County. Take a short survey here: https://t.co/ntgF52cuQk pic.twitter.com/ObAWj3IqYN — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) February 24, 2021

Orange Co. projects

Reconstruction of Adams Bayou to Sabine River: December 2022

The I-10 widening project is expected to be done by 2024

I-10 Brooks Road Overpass

TxDOT started tearing down the Brooks Rd. overpass and is rebuilding a new one that will be 2 ft. taller. That project started in 2019 and is expected to be completed around September.

High mast lighting

Dupris says that TxDOT gets a lot of calls about new LED lighting being installed on Interstate 10. She says they are all now up, but they are working with Entergy to get them turned on.