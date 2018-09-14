FANNETT — A southeast Texas man responded to a need before the fury of Hurricane Florence.

Fannett native, Gary Saurage took matters into his own hands and saved more than a 160 animals at Alligator Adventure in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The park is only 1,000 yards from the Atlantic Ocean. Saurage says that the animals would have been in danger of being swept away by the storm. Monday, he jumped in his car and left from Fannett.

"It was a 22 hour drive," said Saurage. "we took two trucks and trailers, so when we got there we can load up every animal we could get."

Saurage says that the animals were dropped off an animal safari in Atlanta, Georgia.

