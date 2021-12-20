Southeast Texas filmmaker to premiere new, award-winning short film at Jefferson Theatre

Lincoln Edwards, actor and director of '01 Escalade, won the Best Youth Film award at The Lake Travis Film Festival.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas filmmaker will be debuting his newest short film '01 escalade, on Dec. 23 at the Jefferson Theatre.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the film begins at 6 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 6:20 p.m. Concessions and a photo booth will be available. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door or online.

Lincoln Edwards, actor and director of the film, won the Best Youth Film award at The Lake Travis Film Festival. He has also won awards from two other film festivals.

Edwards' mother, Lee Ann Edwards, is the executive producer of '01 Escalade.

The film follows a teenage boy, who takes an Uber home after being pressured into going to a party. What seems like an uncomfortable ride, turns into a dark reveal.

'01 Escalade was put together during the summer of 2020, a time when living through a global pandemic was still fresh in everyone's mind.

Edwards' previously made a short feature that led to Hamshire-Fannett High School getting a new locker room.

His video was a contest entry for a national search of a high school in need around the time of Hurricane Imelda. At the time, Lincoln was a sophomore at Legacy Christian Academy and was asked to put the entry together.

It went through the process of elimination among other schools across the country, and was eventually crowned the winner.

Lincoln is currently a senior at Legacy Christian Academy.