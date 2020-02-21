BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of the Classic Auto family in Southeast Texas is taking on a new role as leader of a state committee.

The Texas Automobile Dealers Association (TADA) will be led by Bryan Case for the 2020-2021 season.

He'll serve as the legislative chairman.

As an individual who worked as an employee in franchised dealerships before owning several of my own and working alongside my family, I have many perspectives on this industry,” said Case in a Classic Southeast Texas news release. “Most importantly, I understand the importance of our family-owned dealerships and see their value to the community.”

From a Classic Southeast Texas news release:

The car business is changing rapidly. And the car business is big, for the people it employees and the communities it serves. There are over 1,300 franchised dealerships in the state, and they employ over 100,000 Texans. Just in Southeast Texas, local franchise dealerships employees number in the hundreds.

The Texas Automobile Dealers Association (TADA) is the statewide trade association that represents all these dealerships before the Texas Legislature, Congress, and all regulatory agencies. And TADA's new Legislative Chariman is familiar to many Southeast Texans. Bryan Case, Owner/Operator of the Classic Auto Family, will lead the committee for the 2020-2021 session. Case, who himself came up through the ranks of the car business, places special importance on how local dealerships affect the community and the families of employees. His sons followed in his foot steps. Ben Case is the General Manager at Classic Southeast Texas and Bryan Case Jr. is the GM at Classic Kia. "As an individual who worked as an employee in franchised dealerships before owning several of my own and working alongside my family, I have many perspectives on this industry," says Case. "Most importantly, I understand the importance of our family-owned dealerships and see their value to the community."

Classic is well known for local charitable giving, and he emphasizes the ways dealerships and employees across the state give back to their communities. “Collectively, they contribute over $50 million annually to charitable causes and volunteer annually over 135,000 hours to community involvement.” Case continues, “With everyone’s participation and support, we can and will continue to make progress and have a positive impact on Texas, our communities, and the automotive industry.”

