Beaumont Animal Care in desperate need to find homes for the animals in their care

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is crying out for a helping hand this holiday season.

The animal shelter is nearly full. The facility is at capacity with dogs and have just a few remaining cages available for cats.

Beaumont Animal Care is the city’s shelter and they do not turn away strays, even after capacity has been reached.

All animals are given 45 days at the shelter after the 45 days, euthanasia is the last option.

The shelter is in desperate need of finding housing for 100 dogs and 23 cats.

"It's such a problem because we have so many strays in the area," said Kennel Attendant Jean Elliot.

To help combat the problem, the shelter has come up with a program called “home for the holidays.”

From December 15, 2022, to December 17, 2022, all adoption fees will be reduced from $70 to $20, and perks will be included.

Elliot says that that includes the spay and neuter, the first set of shots, the deworming, the flea treatment and the microchipping.

Another program that is helping to clear out the shelter, is “holiday heroes”.

The holiday heroes program is where you can promote a pet for adoption on your social media.

What the shelter needs most is donations.

The facility is asking for donations of blankets, toys, leashes and collars.

If you or anybody you know is interested in adopting or fostering a pet, please click here.

If you are looking to donate to the shelter, please click here.