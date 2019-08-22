BEAUMONT, Texas — Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed to 12News that the Beaumont Police Department and 'Live PD' are talking about a possible contract to bring the A&E show to Southeast Texas.

Nothing has been finalized according to Singletary.

'Live PD' is a documentary series that follows law enforcement officers through their nighttime patrols.

Williamson County, near Austin, ended its relationship with the show earlier in the week.