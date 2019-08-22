BEAUMONT, Texas — Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed to 12News that the Beaumont Police Department and 'Live PD' are talking about a possible contract to bring the A&E show to Southeast Texas.

Beaumont Police told 12News that crews have conducted several 'ride-alongs' with the department. Producers with 'Live PD' started paying attention to Southeast Texas after the response from the community during the Anthony Wilson case.

"It won't change what we do, our officers go out every single day. They are professional, they answer those calls for service," Beaumont Police spokesperson Haley Morrow said. "Nothing is going to change on our part other than the fact that, that officer will have a camera crew with him."

RELATED: 'Live PD' may be coming to Beaumont

RELATED: Williamson County votes to cut ties with ‘Live PD’ TV show

'Live PD' is a documentary series that follows law enforcement officers through their nighttime patrols.

Williamson County, near Austin, ended its relationship with the show earlier in the week.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham say the possible partnership with "Live PD" could be beneficial.

"Any time you give information to the community about the crime in the community, it's a deterrent to crime and that's what we want," Wortham said.

So far talks have been positive on both sides and are expected to move forward. Negotiation are expected to be complete in the coming months.