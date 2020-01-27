BEAUMONT, Texas — Celebrities and public figures across the U.S. were shocked and saddened by the news of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday following a helicopter crash in southern California.

Basketball fans in Southeast Texas were also shaken by the news that the 41-year-old had died, along with his 13-year-old daughter.

The death of Kobe Bryant was on the minds of those at Sunday's basketball practice at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Kenyawn Bowie, a center for the team, said he too found the news hard to believe.

"My heart dropped, I was shocked," Bowie said. "That was the last person I would expect to die."

Kanntrell Burney, a freshman guard for the LSCPA Seahawks, said he didn't believe the news when he first heard Bryant had been killed.

"That's crazy," Burney said. "I love Kobe, and I even got his shoes on today."

J'Son Brooks told 12News Bryant was a role model for him.

"Tragic," Brooks said. "I looked up to him growing up."

For players, Kobe's life impacted them in different ways.

Whether it was his game on the court, or the way Bryant went about his business.

"When people make shots, people say 'Kobe'. Or when I would score in the post, 'oh you seen that before, Kobe did it,'" Brooks said.

Every kid who picked up a basketball knew the name Kobe.

"Growing up, I've always looked on YouTube and watching his mentality, that Mamba mentality. He always did yoga and woke up at five in the morning, just a different person," Bowie said.

It's a name that will forever be tied to the game and those who play it.

When asked about the basketball legend, LSCPA head coach Lance Madison brought up a moment when one of his players tried to be like Kobe.

"He told me, 'but coach, Kobe Bryant shoots it and I work on it everyday in practice, I should be able to shoot that shot,'" Madison said. "I told him you got to master the regular shot first before you can take it to next level. That sticks in back of my mind."

Basketball will continue, but not without the influence of one of the sport's greatest.

"I send prayers to his family," Burney said. "Rest in peace."

It's a day filled with sorrow and remembrance, and serves as a tragic reminder of how quickly life can change.

"That could happen to anybody at any time," Madison said. "You have to take it day-by-day and appreciate what God has done for you and live each day like it's your last day."

