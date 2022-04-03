Animal control responds to live bat at screening of 'The Batman' in northwest Austin

A spokesperson said a moviegoer released the bat as a prank.

AUSTIN, Texas — Animal control officers responded to a northwest Austin movie theater on Friday night after a guest reportedly brought a live bat into a screening of “The Batman.”

A spokesperson for Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery on FM 620 said the bat was released as part of a prank from one of the moviegoers. The theater stopped the movie to address the issue.

Local animal control was contacted and has been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, staff and animal safety, the spokesperson said. A spokesperson for Austin Animal Protection told KVUE an officer responded but was unable to locate the bat.

Video on social media showed a staff member announcing the theater was turning off its projector and lights to try to get the bat to fly to another lighted area.

I was there. They tried to bait it into flying out pic.twitter.com/tkPLMJdtbm — Vincent Genovese (@sparty1211) March 5, 2022

“To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we’ve added additional security and are checking all bags upon guest entry,” the spokesperson said.

All guests were offered a full refund after the incident, but the majority opted to stay and finish the film.

