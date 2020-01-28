BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont's planning commission met Monday afternoon to continue reviewing a specific use permit for Little Woodrow's.

Beaumont City Council approved it in December, but with three conditions.

The bar had to install an eight foot opaque fence, keep litter in the parking lot contained. They also had to agree to no live music in the venue.

The compromise means the swings, picnic tables and yard games can stay.

"I make a motion that we approve 2397-B. I think they've done a good job honoring what they said they would do and more, and I think they'll continue to do that,"

While this is good news for Little Woodrow's, one nearby business owner worries.

Marcia Cavett owns Basic Foods next door.

"Originally my biggest concern was our store was losing a lot of money. The losses have been devastating," Cavett said.

She says the uncovered, outdoor patio drew large crowds and parking was a problem.

"Woodrow's has made concessions and they have given us parking spaces, for which we are very grateful. We're hoping that will bring our customers back," Cavett said.

Now Cavett is worried this will become a hot spot for crime.

She says you can usually find lots of broken glass, bottles and fights breaking out outside the bar.

"We have spent, I can tell you, a lot of money with Beaumont PD,"

The spokesperson for Little Woodrow's says they have contracted Beaumont Police Department to patrol the parking lot on Friday and Saturday night since those are the busiest.

