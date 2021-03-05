x
Local News

No injures after Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus slides into ditch Monday

All 15 students were taken to school by another bus and will be checked by a campus nurse.

ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported Monday morning after a Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus ended up in a ditch.

The LCM CCISD bus, number 14, was carrying 15 junior high and high school students when it slid into a ditch off Glenda Road Monday morning according to a news release from the district.

All of the students were taken to school by another bus and will be checked by a campus nurse the release said.

The schools are in the process of notifying parents the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Credit: LC-M CCISD

