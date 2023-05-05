Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School junior selected to join Bassmaster High School All-American Team

Officials describe Jacob Longlois as "an All-American student angler under any system measurement."

ORANGE, Texas — A Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School junior has been chosen to become a member of the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.

Twelve of the top high school anglers in the country were selected as members, according to a Bassmaster release. Among those 12 is Jacob Longlois from Orange.

"Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School junior Jacob Longlois has one of the highest winning/placing percentages in the 10-year history of east Texas high school fishing, including seven wins, two Top 5s and 10 Top 20 finishes over the past year," officials said in the release.

Not only did Longlois finish in the Top 10% of the field at the 2022 MLF World Championship, he is also a two-time Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier.

Terry Simpson is the Founder of the Deep East High School Fishing Series. He described the teenager as, "an All-American student angler under any system measurement. He is both an excellent student academically, and his accomplishments on the water place him at the very top of the class.”

Longlois maintains a 5.12 GPA while balancing an academic load of both AP and dual enrollment classes, according to the release. He is the captain of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville drumline and is active in the National Honor Society.

B.A.S.S. officials said Longlois is well-known within the community for the three used fishing line collection tubes he created at local boat ramps as well as the innovative “life jacket tree” he built and maintains at a boat ramp on Toledo Bend.

More than 300 applications that nominated students from 10th to 12th grade were submitted from 33 states across the U.S. Out of the hundreds of applications, 52 students were chosen as Bassmaster All-State anglers.

“For nine years, the Bassmaster High School All-American program has identified and honored some of the most accomplished student anglers in the country,” Chase Anderson, B.A.S.S. CEO., said.

Those 52 students were then narrowed down to the top 12 high school anglers in the country. The team has been invited to participate in an exclusive Bassmaster High School All-American Tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River scheduled for June 1, 2023 - June 4, 2023 in Orange.

Each All-American angler will be paired with an Elite Series pro for the one-day derby to be held on a nearby fishery.

“Congratulations! This goes to show your efforts on and off the water do not go unnoticed,” Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. Nation tournament manager — College, High School and Junior, to the student anglers, said. “I’m super-proud of you all and look forward to sharing this special moment with you. Be sure to chase all of your dreams, because they do not chase you back.”