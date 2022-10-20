Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD awarded $400K grant to improve school safety measures

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday the grant is in the amount of $421,875.

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District will be receiving a grant to help improve school safety measures.

The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to a news release from Senator Cornyn.

This funding was recently authorized by Senator Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law on June 25, 2022.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Senator Cornyn was quoted as saying in the news release.

This legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, which includes the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools," he said.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

