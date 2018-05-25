The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees named Stacey Brister as the lone finalist for the district's Superintendent-Elect position on Monday.

Brister will assume the position July 1 and will move into the Superintendency in Jan. 2019.

She has been with LCMCISD for a total of 31 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and central office administrator for the district.

Brister currently serves as the director of secondary curriculum and instruction.

Brister will be replacing Dr. Pauline Hargrove, who will retire in January 2019.

