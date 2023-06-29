Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur transforms into fine arts academy

Administrators hope programs like theatre, dance and choir will boost students' academic performance at what will now be Abraham Lincoln Fine Arts Academy.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lincoln Middle School is shifting gears to turn into Port Arthur Independent School District's performing arts school.

Administrators like Principal Trent Johnson are excited for programs like theatre, dance and choir to hopefully boost students' academic performance at what will now be Abraham Lincoln Fine Arts Academy.

"To offer students a variety of things, you know, we want them involved, so we want to provide them with the opportunities to express themselves within the fine arts," Johnson said.

Expression is what administrators believe will be the key to success in getting their students excited.

"Academics and fine arts go hand in hand. So, the fine arts piece is just going to enhance the academics. You know the research shows that those in the fine arts program, excel in reading and math. It helps in other areas," Johnson said.

As summer is underway, renovations are happening to the auditorium to help take it to the next level.

"They are gonna install state of the art sound and lighting. Within the auditorium we have choir, dance and band room. Which all have undergone renovations. So, hopefully those areas will be ready by early August," Johnson said.

The theme for Abraham Lincoln Fine Arts Academy this year is LEAP, which stands for learn, excel, achieve and perform.

"We want to leap in our area, in our fine arts with really push that vision," Johnson said.

With 20 years of band experience under his belt, Johnson hopes to bring his passion for learning and the arts to Port Arthur.

In the future, Port Arthur ISD hopes to open the school to students outside of the school's attendance zone and have them audition for the various fine arts programs.