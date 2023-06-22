Lightning strike believed to be cause of Thursday afternoon house fire in Pinehurst

Witnesses on scene say the fire likely started after the home was struck by lightning during Thursday's storms.

PINEHURST, Texas — A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Pinehurst.

On June 22, 2023, the Pinehurst Fire Department was called to the 3300 block of Old Castle Lane for a structure fire, according to a news release from the Pinehurst Fire Department.

Mutual aid was received by Little Cypress Fire, West Orange Fire and Orange County ESD #4.

Witnesses on scene say the fire likely started after the home was struck by lightning during Thursday's storms, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

From a Pinehurst Fire Department news release:

