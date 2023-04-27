Lightning strike next to Beaumont home may have caused attic fire Thursday morning

The homeowner was inside the home at the time but he was not injured.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont firefighters say an early Thursday morning fire at a home may have been triggered by a nearby lightning strike.

The fire began in the attic of a home in the 3500 block of Dante Ln at about sunrise according to Captain Otis Brooks of Beaumont Fire/Rescue.

Heavy thunderstorms passed through Southeast Texas overnight.

Lightning did not strike the home itself but struck next to the home shaking the entire home and causing things inside to fall Brooks told 12News.

Firefighters believe the lightning sparked a fire in the home's attic he said.

The homeowner was inside the home at the time but he was not injured Brooks said.

Brooks says there was "heavy fire" in the attic when firefighters arrived.

"It's a good thing he was home and able to call," Brooks said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.