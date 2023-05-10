Firefighters believe lightning may have sparked fire at Mauriceville home Wednesday

The home sustained smoke and water damage but no injuires were reported.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A lightning strike on or near a home in Mauriceville may have sparked a fire at the home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District Four were sent to the fire just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Avenue C in Mauriceville.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters believe a lightning strike may have caused the fire, which damaged the home's roof and attic, according to ESD Four chief Matthew Manshack.

Thunderstorms have been passing through the region all morning.

A mutual aid call was put out and firefighters from Orange County ESD Two and ESD Three helped put out the fire he said.

The home sustained smoke and water damage Manshack told 12News.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.