Family, friends gather to remember life and legacy of former 12News employee Billy Halfin

Billy Halfin hosted '12News Outdoors' from the 80's into the 2000's. His family says his love for humanity runs just as deep as his love for hunting and fishing.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Friends and family gathered at the Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland Friday to remember the life and legacy of a man who loved humanity, just as much as he loved the outdoors.

Billy Halfin was a pillar in the Southeast Texas community who hosted ‘12news Outdoors’ from the 80’s into the 2000’s.

Halfin died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the age of 87.

Doug Halfin remembers his father as a very devout Christian man, who knew the bible well and loved his kids.

Doug says what you saw on television was exactly how his father was at home.

“When he did his shows, it was always one take, there was never a script, it came from here,” Doug said while pointing at his heart.

Halfin’s granddaughter Lynnsee Hunt would spend the weekends fishing with her dad and grandfather. It was during those times she learned very important life skills.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t know how to fish, shoot a gun, frogging. I mean, that man taught me everything that I needed to know,” said Hunt.

Granddaughter Emily Halfin says everyone has a funny story with her ‘paw paw’.

“He had that contagious personality. He laughed, you laughed. And it didn’t take much to make him laugh,” she said.

Brant Halfin will always remember his granddad as a man who treated people with respect.

“He was very witty. Smart, knew just about everything about the outdoors. Hunting and fishing he knew it all,” Brant said.

Billy’s passion for the outdoors is hard to match, but his protégé Charlie Holder comes pretty close.

“Billy got me involved in the outdoors and media business when I was 20 years old. We did the radio together and we did Channel 12 out in the field. He taught me everything I know about the outdoors,” Holder said.

Holder says they went all around different places to do outdoor reports for 12News, spanning over a decade.

“Everywhere you imagine, fishing, hunting, the beach and the lakes. We deer hunted up in North Texas, ” Holder said.

Billy always made sure to share that passion for the outdoors.

“If a kid wanted to go hunting and fishing he would make sure that they got to go, whether they had funds or resources or not,” Holder said.

Billy knew everybody, and everybody loved him.