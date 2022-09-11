Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old boy near Cleveland

The boyfriend of the child's mother called the sheriff's office, stating the boy was in distress and "gagging."

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deeming the death of a 3-year-old boy as suspicious.

The boy died early Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child's mother called the Liberty County Sheriff's Office around 5:30 a.m., stating the child was in distress.

The boyfriend told dispatchers the child was "gagging," according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release.

A Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigator responded to the residence located on County Road 3792, which is south of Cleveland. When he arrived, the investigator found the child in a recliner.

A medical team later arrived, started CPR and continued to attempt to save the child's life as they brought him to Kingwood Hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning, September 10th, when the boyfriend of the child’s mother called the LCSO dispatcher and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as “gagging”. Investigator Mitchell said the child was in a recliner chair at the residence on CR 3792 in far north Liberty County when emergency medical team arrived and began CPR all the way to Kingwood Hospital where the child was pronounced deceased at the emergency room.

The investigation is presently in the early stage but is continuing with interviews with family members and awaiting pending autopsy results.