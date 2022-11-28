Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating death of inmate

Prior to his death, the inmate previously reported a "medical condition" to the jail's medical staff.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the in-custody death of an inmate.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his single-person cell Saturday, November 26, 2022 around 4:30 p.m., according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. Emergency crews responded to the scene and took the inmate to the Liberty-Dayton Emergency Room.

Hospital staff later pronounced the inmate dead. The inmate's identity has not been released.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the inmate's cause of death.

Before his death, the inmate previously reported a "medical condition" to the jail's medical staff, according to the release. At this time, the information surrounding the reported condition is unclear.

Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are conducting the investigation.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

