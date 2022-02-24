Liberty County Sheriff's Office releases names of victims found burned in car under bridge near Dayton

The sheriff's office could not confirm their ages or where they lived at this time.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified two burned bodies found in a vehicle under a bridge near Dayton in late January.

(Editor's Note: The video above is from a Feb. 21, 2022 newscast.)

Sheriff’s Captain Billy Knox said Thursday that DNA results have now confirmed the identity of the two murder victims found on Jan. 26 under the FM 1409 bridge in south Liberty County.

The victims are identified as Gerardo Godinez and Leonard Jones, Jr. The sheriff's office could not confirm their ages or where they lived at this time.

One body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the other was found in the trunk.

Two suspects were arrested on Feb. 9 in connection with the murder after the two bodies were found in the burned vehicle.

DaQuincy Broussard, 37, was charged with capital murder. Destiny Gleason, 24, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The sheriff's office also arrested 22-year-old Daquinton Douglas on Monday, Feb. 21. He was the third and final person wanted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office regarding the murder case. Douglas is charged with capital murder.

The Liberty County Sheriff's deputies believe one victim was shot prior to being burned. The cause of death for the second victim has not been determined, deputies said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

