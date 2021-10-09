Liberty County Attorneys Office mourns loss of beloved former deputy after coronavirus-related death

Former Liberty County Sherriff's Office Reserve Deputy Joseph Reese died early Friday morning at a Houston hospital after contracting COVID-19.

LIBERTY, Texas — The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office is mourning the loss of a former Liberty County Sherriff's Office reserve deputy, who died after contracting COVID-19.

Courthouse security and former Liberty County Sherriff's Office Reserve Deputy Joseph Reese died early Friday morning at a Houston hospital after battling COVID-19. Deputy Reese joined the Reserve ranks of Liberty County Sherriff's Office on Oct. 15, 2020, after retiring from the Harris County Constables Office after more than 25 years of service.

On Aug. 9, 2021, Deputy Reese transferred to a full-time position with the District Attorney’s Office Court House Security Detail where he continued to serve in his chosen law enforcement career field until his death.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Reese are pending but are expected to be released by the family soon.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

From a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office news release:

It is with extreme sadness that the Liberty County District Attorney's Office announced the COVID related death of Court House Security and former LCSO Reserve Deputy Joseph "Joe" Reese early this morning at a Houston Hospital.

After retiring with over 25 years of loyal and dedicated service with Harris County Constables Office Pct. 3, Deputy Reese joined the Reserve ranks of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on October 15, 2020. Later, on August 9, 2021 he transferred to a full time position with the District Attorney's Office Court House Security Detail where he continued to serve in his chosen law enforcement career field.